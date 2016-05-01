ACPS Graduatioon Rate Is Higher Than State Average

Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce their 2017 on-time graduation rate is 95.1. According to a statement from the school district, this is an increase from the 2016 rate of 92.4 and is 4 percentage points above the statewide rate of 91.3. ACPS is celebrating the highest on-time graduation rate in Region 8 this year. Statewide, nine out of ten students who entered the ninth grade in 2013 earned a diploma within four years. In the 2017 class, 91.1 percent earned a Board of Education approved diploma, compared with 91.3 percent of the 2016 cohort. The dropout rates of 214 high schools in Virginia were equal to or lower than the statewide rate of 5.8 percent.