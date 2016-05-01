AREA RESIDENTS JOIN STATE POLICE RANKS

APPOMATTOX – Today, 30 new Virginia State Police troopers reported to their respective Division Headquarters to begin the final phase of their training. The 126th Basic Session celebrated their graduation Friday (Oct. 6, 2017), at the state police Academy in North Chesterfield County. Upon receiving their diplomas, the new troopers finished a rigorous 29-week training session. They received instruction in more than 100 different subjects spanning hundreds of hours. Academy training includes such areas as crime scene investigation, survival Spanish, judicial procedures, self- defense, cultural diversity and firearms.

Two troopers will begin their new assignments in the Appomattox Division today and will spend the next six weeks with a field training officer learning their new patrol areas and day-to-day duties.

Lynchburg native Trooper Lisa A. Brooks previously served with the Virginia State Police as a civilian employee. She returned as a sworn officer with the goal of making a difference in the community. She will assume her first duty assignment in Dinwiddie County.

Trooper Charles W. Patton, Jr., 23, of Buckingham County will report to Nottoway County for his first assignment.

