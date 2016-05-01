Appomattox Walmart Raising Money For Childrens Miracle Network

The Appomattox Walmart is raising money for the Children’s Miracle Network. Employees are chipping in, as well as asking customers to help out when they check out at the register. The money raised will go toward opening a specisl section in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Virginia Baptist Hospital to treat babies born dependent on opioids. Centra Southside reports that about 40 babies have been born just this year at the hospital that have addiction issues. The Appomatt9x Walmart is hoping to raise a total of $10,000.