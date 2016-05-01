Appomattox County Public Schools Conducted Emergency Response Training

On October 9, 2017 Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS), conducted an emergency response training exercise in partnership with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM). The exercise took place at Appomattox Elementary School on Lee Grant Avenue from 8:00 a.m. – noon. It involved a large amount of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service personnel, registered volunteers, emergency response vehicles, and equipment.

The training exercise was conducted during a student holiday. The training exercise allowed emergency responders, county staff, and regional partners to assess and improve the school division’s emergency response and recovery plans. The training exercise involved some participants acting as injured patients and law enforcement suspects.

Appomattox County Public Schools wishes to thank all responders who assisted in this valuable training exercise.