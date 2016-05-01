PE High School Corrects “walk off” Error

Prince Edward County High School’s football team traveled to Amelia for a football game on Friday night, October 6, 2017. At that game, it was stated that our players “walked off” the field during the playing of the National Anthem; however, that is not accurate. Our players were moving from their warmups on the field to the visitor’s locker room when the National Anthem began playing. Because of the various bands and changes to accommodate the Amelia homecoming activities, our players and a few of our coaches did not hear the musical transition and continued to move to their designated area. The team’s absence from the football field was not in protest nor support of any national events; rather, the team was going to the locker room for last minute preparation and to await the beginning of the game.

Our mission is to inspire our students and to provide them with all of the tools and resources to be productive citizens. To that end, Prince Edward County Public Schools would never deliberately disrespect the National Anthem or any facet of it. We are focused on empowering our students to be leaders, both on and off of the athletic field, and we aspire to be United in Excellence. Moving forward, we will take great strides and measures to make certain that we are in unison with one another before, during, and after all games.