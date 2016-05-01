H-S College hosting two musicians

Hampden-Sydney College is hosting two musicians, Lygia O’Riordan and Pia Siirala, for a two-day residency. On Wednesday, October 18, they will discuss in an open forum “Living and Working in Russia Since 1989.” On Thursday, October 19, the duo will present “Polar Voices,” a documentary and personal account through film, narration, and live music, of their experiences in remote indigenous communities in the Russian Arctic.

Lygia O’Riordan studied music in Budapest, Hungary, in the early 1980s before going to Moscow where she was accepted into the conducting program of the Moscow Conservatory. After receiving her conducting diploma, she founded the twenty-one piece chamber orchestra Ensemble XXI in 1989, composed of a mix of Russian and international players.

Violinist and composer Pia Siirala, a native of Finland, studied at the Sibelius Academy, the Budapest Liszt Academy, and the Moscow Conservatory. She has served as concertmaster of Ensemble XXI since its inception. With O’Riordan she co-founded Polar Voices, dedicated to the collection and preservation of the music of the indigenous peoples of arctic Russia.

Both events are free and open to the public, and will take place in Crawley Forum at Hampden-Sydney College at 7:30pm. Sponsored by the Hampden-Sydney Lectures & Programs Committee, the Department of Fine Arts, and the Wilson Center, the residency is part of Hampden-Sydney’s continuing commitment to the intellectual and cultural enrichment of the Southside community.

A private college for men, Hampden-Sydney is ranked nationally by U.S. News & World Report. The College is known for its liberal arts curriculum, the Honor Code which stresses individual and collective responsibility, and a focus on the education of young men.