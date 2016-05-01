VA STATE POLICE GRADUATES 126TH GENERATION OF NEW TROOPERS

Today, Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, the Commonwealth graduates its 126th generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 30 new troopers will be presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian Turnpike in North Chesterfield County.

The new troopers have received more than 1,600 hours of classroom and field instruction in more than 100 different subjects, including defensive tactics, crime scene investigation, ethics and leadership, survival Spanish, police professionalism, firearms, judicial procedures, officer survival, cultural diversity and crisis management. The members of the 126th Basic Session began their 29 weeks of academic, physical and practical training at the Academy March 23, 2017.

Upon graduation, the new troopers will report to their individual duty assignments across Virginia beginning Oct. 10, 2017, for their final phase of training. Each trooper will spend an additional six weeks paired up with a Field Training Officer learning his or her new patrol area.

 

126th BASIC GRADUATING CLASS

New Trooper Hometown Assignment
Garrett Wayne Albright Prince George Prince George
Zachary Thomas Beaver Victoria Accomack
Dennis Robert Bicking, Jr. Springfield Arlington
Mark Allen Blankenship Evington Northampton
Jay Matthew Boone Bluefield Northampton
Lisa Anne Brooks Lynchburg Dinwiddie
Billy Kendall Brown Clintwood Prince George
Edward Aloysius Burns, III St. Augustine, Florida Arlington
Harold Lee Campbell

Nathaniel Cole Chester

 Staunton

Jonesville

 Rockingham

Greensville
Justin Curtis Clack Lewiston, Idaho Arlington
Nathaniel Andrew Dayes Vinton Arlington
Joshua Wayne Fowler Lafayette, New Jersey Frederick
Matthew John Fox Roxbury, New Jersey York
Devin Ryan Goode Fluvanna Hanover/Henrico
Christopher William Greene Stanley Warren
Mikel Nasef Hana Richmond Henrico
Dustin Lee Hayden-Gross Marion Dickenson
David Brent Jackson Gloucester New Kent
Jose Arturo Macedo Clifton, New Jersey Hanover/Henrico
Charles Gerard McKenna, II Northport, New York Henrico
Donald Thomas Murphy Virginia Beach Norfolk/Virginia Beach
Charles William Patton, Jr. Dillwyn Nottoway
Devon Taylor Saul Gates, North Carolina Portsmouth/Suffolk/Chesapeake
Jordon Ryan Sluss Honaker Tazewell
Alfred Daniel Smith, III Smithfield Sussex
John Gregory Sullivan Stafford Caroline
Edward Aaron Taylor Brooklyn, New York Chesterfield
Isaac Najee Thomas Roselle, New Jersey Arlington
Steven Andrew Thompson Roanoke Arlington
     

Virginia State Police welcomes its 127th Basic Session on Oct. 25, 2017. State Police is still accepting applications for its Accelerated Lateral Entry Program (ALEP) which begins in April 2018, as well as for those new to a law enforcement career. Information on both the ALEP and the standard Virginia State Police Trooper-Trainee Academy is available at www.virginiatrooper.org.

