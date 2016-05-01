TOWN OF FARMVILLE FALL CLEANUP

The Town of Farmville will have Fall Cleanup on Monday, October 16, 2017. Town residents will need to have all items at the curbside by 7:30 a.m. on October 16. This cleanup provides pickup of items not normally picked up, such as; furniture, appliances, carpet, bedding, and building materials. Any loose items must be boxed or bagged to be collected. Items must be in a container that is to be thrown away. Example: if you put small tree limbs in an old garbage can, the can will be thrown away with the limbs. If you set it out, it will be thrown away. Containers must be strong enough to handle the weight of its contents. Rocks, cement block, brick, and loose dirt will not be picked up.

Separate brush from other items such as bags, metal, furniture, etc. Recyclables should also be separate from all other debris. Motor oil needs to be in a capped, labeled container marked, “motor oil.” Vehicle batteries will not be collected by the Town. No hazardous materials will be picked up.

The Town will also be recycling electronic items this same day, Monday, October 16. Please separate these recyclable items from all other items. All town residents and businesses that have items are encourage to call in for this pick up by 4:00 p.m. Friday, October 13. The following is a list of recyclable electronic items:

Computers (CPU’s, monitors, keyboards, cables, mice)

Cell phones and telephones

Laptops

Tv’s, VCR’s, and DVD’s

Video game consoles

Printers and scanners

Camcorders

Stereos and speakers

Microwaves

Other small electronics

All items collected during this campaign become the property of the Town of Farmville, who is therefore responsible for proper disposal. If you have any questions or requests for collection, call (434)392-3331.

*All loose leaves must be bagged for collection until loose leaf season begins the first week of November.