The Prince Edward County Middle School Academic Competition of Excellence (ACE) team traveled to Amelia for their first meet last week. The team defeated Amelia, Russell, Central, and Park View. The team’s only loss was to Bluestone.

Team members are L-R: Meera Mishra, Barrett Motter, Neil Mishra, Tama’ra King, Gabrielle Roldan, Dima Hamza, Layla Edmonds and Ronny Carricato. Ronny Carricato was the leading scorer for Prince Edward with 390 points. The team is led by Mrs. Wanda Dews.