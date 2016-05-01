COFFEE WITH THE CHIEF IN FARMVILLE

Chief Andy Ellington and the Farmville Police Department would like to invite you to have “Coffee with the Chief” on Friday, October 13, 2017. Beginning at 7:00 a.m., Chief Ellington and other Farmville Police Officers will be at The Riverside Cafe, located at 522 North Main Street to meet and talk with citizens. This will be an opportunity to meet with your local police officers and discuss a variety of topics. This will be one of many informal gatherings designed to facilitate communication with the community in a relaxed setting.