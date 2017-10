A pursuit with law enforcement lands a Midlothian man in the Piedmont Regional Jail. Farmville Police say 29 year-old Christopher Newbaker was arrested late last week. Tgiungs got started when an officer witnessed a car passing another vehicle in a no passing lane. Instead of stopping, Newbaker stepped on the gas and led police on a high speed pursuit. Newbaker was apprehended in a parking lot near the town limits. He is also wanted for a failure to appear warrant in Chesterfield County.