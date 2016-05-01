LWU ATHLETICS READING PROGRAM MAKING TOUR OF CENTRAL VA. SCHOOLS

FARMVILLE, Va. – Now in its fifth year of existence, the “Taking Charge: Reading With The Lancers” community reading program is in full swing with plans to visit 10 elementary schools in neighboring counties of Central Virginia.

Since its inaugural year in 2013-14, the Longwood athletics-sponsored reading program has put Lancer student-athletes in front of elementary-aged children at dozens of local schools in an effort to promote the benefits of reading and share the importance of education. Each visit, Longwood student-athletes and Elwood interact with the children through storytelling, skits and discussions about books, college and sports.

As part of the reading program, each school the Lancers visit also sets a reading goal for its students. Students who reach that goal receive a free ticket to the Longwood men’s basketball game against High Point on Sunday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. in Willett Hall.

“We are very excited and fortunate to once again partner up with our local schools,” said Steve Robertson, Longwood director of marketing and fan engagement. “Being able to have our student-athletes serve as role models who inspire younger generations to read and encourage them to go to college is an amazing thing to be a part of. This program is one that, as a department, we look forward to every year.”

This year student-athletes from Longwood’s baseball, men’s basketball and women’s basketball programs have already visited four schools, including Blackstone Elementary, Kenbridge Elementary, Phenix Elementary and Victoria Elementary. Future visits featuring other student-athletes from Longwood’s 14 athletics programs are planned for later this fall as well, including trips to Amelia County Elementary, Appomattox Elementary, Bacon District Elementary, Buckingham Primary, Crewe Primary and Eureka Elementary.

For more information about the Taking Charge: Reading With The Lancers program, or to schedule a visit for your school, contact Robertson at (434) 395-4802 or robertsonsa@longwood.edu.

2017 Taking Charge: Reading With The Lancers Schedule

School Day of Week Date Blackstone Elementary Friday Sept. 15 Kenbridge Elementary Friday Sept. 22 Victoria Elementary Friday Sept. 22 Phenix Elementary Monday Sept. 25 Crewe Primary Thursday Oct. 5 Buckingham Elementary Thursday Oct. 12 Eureka Elementary Wednesday Oct. 25 Appomattox Elementary Thursday Oct. 26 Bacon District Elementary Thursday Nov. 2 Amelia County Elementary Thursday Nov. 16

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

-Chris Cook

Longwood University

Assistant Vice President for Athletics Communications