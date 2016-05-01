P. E. Co. Public Schools show an increase in graduation rate

Last week’s release of On-Time Graduation rates for the Commonwealth of Virginia showed an increase in the graduation rate at Prince Edward County High School (PECHS). The graduation rate of 93.2% was more than two percentage points higher than the 2016 graduation rate of 90.96%. At the same time, the dropout rate decreased by 1% from 4.82% to 3.7%. According the division’s Director of Accountability and Research, the credit for these improvements belong to the guidance counselors, administrators, and teachers of PECHS. “The entire staff at the high school has worked extremely hard to provide the support necessary to ensure all students graduate on time.” stated Dr. Greg Wheeler. On-Time Graduation graduates are defined as students who earn Advanced Studies, Standard, Modified Standard, Applied Studies, and General Achievement Diplomas within four years of the first time they entered the ninth grade.