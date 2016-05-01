APPOMATTOX FFA PLACES 5TH AT THE BIG E

In September, four members of Appomattox Senior FFA represented the chapter in the Eastern Region event of the Agricultural Technology & Mechanics System Career Development Event (CDE). The event was held at the Eastern States Exposition, also known as The Big E, in Springfield, Massachusetts. The team placed 5th out of 18 states. Team members are Jacob Inge, Cody Mewborn, Jared Morgan, and Josh Walker. Inge was the 8th high and Mewborn was the 9th high individual.

The team qualified to represent Virginia in June by placing second in the state for the CDE. At The Big E, the team performed troubleshooting on a zero-turn mower by analyzing computer data, drew cuts for a rafter, operated a virtual reality excavator, analyzed cycle time of an excavator, and completed a written test on small engines, hydraulics, and agricultural structures. Team members practiced for the event for the past four months along with taking Agricultural Powers course this year. FFA Advisor and Agriculture Teacher, Elizabeth Duncan, coached the team.