WFLO September Weather Summary

Farmville, Virginia- During the month of September Farmville received 1.49 inches of rain during a month that typically renders 3.38 inches, which leaves us with a monthly deficit of 1.89 inches, according to past weather records kept at WFLO. Our year to date total was 31.83 inches compared to an average year to date total of 32.95 inches, which resulted in a rain deficit of 1.12 inches for the year to date.

Daytime high temperatures averaged 82 degrees while the nighttime average was at 59 degrees.

The highest daytime temperature was 90 degrees recorded on September 25th, 28th & 29th and the lowest nighttime temperature was 48 degrees recorded on September 10th.

Compiled by:

Francis Wood/WFLO

National Weather Cooperative Observer