VSP INVESTIGATING BEDFORD COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper J.H. Wheat is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred Sept. 29, 2017, at 10:44 p.m., on Route 221, south of Route 666.
A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling along Route 221 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a mailbox, struck a sign and then struck several trees.
The driver, Wayne L. Johnson, 63, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:
Corinne N. Geller
Public Relations Director
Virginia State Police