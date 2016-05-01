VSP INVESTIGATING BEDFORD COUNTY FATAL CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper J.H. Wheat is investigating a fatal crash in Bedford County. The crash occurred Sept. 29, 2017, at 10:44 p.m., on Route 221, south of Route 666.

A 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling along Route 221 when it ran off the left side of the highway, struck a mailbox, struck a sign and then struck several trees.

The driver, Wayne L. Johnson, 63, of Lynchburg, Va., died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

Virginia State Police