FFA TEAM 5TH PLACE IN STATE TRACTOR TROUBLESHOOTING CONTEST

Two students from the Appomattox County High School FFA chapter competed in the State FFA Tractor Troubleshooting Career Development Event at the 2017 State Fair of Virginia. Andrew Sams and Jared Morgan represented ACHS FFA for the State contest. Sams and Morgan completed a written exam about tractor operation, safety, and repair. During the practical part of the contest, they found problems with six different tractors and later repaired a tractor. Sams and Morgan were able to troubleshoot John Deere, New Holland, Mahindra and Kubota tractors. They found and fixed engine, electrical, hydraulic, and cooling system problems. The students placed 5th in the contest. FFA Advisor, Ed McCann, coached the Tractor Troubleshooting team.