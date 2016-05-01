Sightings Of Missing Teen Reported

Authorities in both Amelia and Cumberland County continues looking for two teens who went missing last week. They say there have been sightings of 16 year-old Eric Suchomelly, of Cumberland, and 16 year-old Fasiyyah Jones, of Amelia County. Cumberland County Sheriff Darrell Hodges says there have been several tips phoned in from the public in both counties, but neither teen has contacted family. Anyone with information is asked to contact Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 561-2118 or Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 492-4120.