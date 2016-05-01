Construction Worker Struck By Dump Truck On Farmville Road

An accident in a construction zone has a local man recovering at a hospital. The victim, 20 year-old William Osborne, of Mouth of Wilson, was reportedly working on site in the 14900 block of Farmville Road when he was struck by a dump truck. The site is near Meherrin and crews have been repaving that section of Farmville Road. Authorities say the dump truck driver was backing up in order to reach a milling truck. Osborne was rushed to U Va. Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday. The accident happened just after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday. Police also said charges could be filed against the driver of the dump truck, but they did not explain.