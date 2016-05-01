2018 VMDAEC Education Scholarships Open to CVEC Members

Any high school or home school senior graduating in 2018 whose parents or guardians are consumer-members of Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and whose primary residence is served by the cooperative is eligible for a $1,000 scholarship. For the online application and instructions, please visit http://www.mycvec.com/scholarships.html or visit www.vmdaec.com or www.co-opliving.com/community/scholarship.htm. The deadline to apply is February 6, 2018.

Some of the requirements have changed for 2018:

A letter of recommendation is not required

The SAT and/or ACT score MUST come from the College Board. This information can be found on collegeboard.org, and the ACT student report can be found on www.act.org. Scores listed on transcripts do not qualify.

If a student takes the SAT more than once, he/she may take the best score from each test (“Super Score”) for the online application but both tests must be submitted in the package to qualify.

Scholarships are awarded by the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives’ (VMDAEC) Education Scholarship Foundation. An applicant must be entering his or her first semester at a post-secondary or technical/trade school in the fall of 2018 and scholarship funds must be used towards tuition, student fees, room and board or textbooks.

The Scholarship Foundation’s board of directors will select recipients based on a combination of the following weighted criteria: financial need at 40%; academic achievement at 40%; personal statement at 20%. Preference will be given to applicants who indicate a planned career as a line worker. Successful applicants will be notified no later than May 31, 2018.

In 2017, VMDAEC’s Scholarship Foundation awarded 58 scholarships as follows:

50 applicants received Worth M. Hudson Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each;

5 applicants received William M. Alphin Memorial Scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each;

1 applicant received the C. D. Hypes Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000;

1 applicant received the Gertrude Winston Memorial Scholarship in the amount of $1,000;

1 applicant received the Paul Owen Scholarship in the amount of $1,000.

Over the past 15 years, the Foundation has awarded 627 scholarships totaling $526,500.

Donations to this program are welcomed! The Scholarship Foundation can accept tax-deductible donations and also participates in the Amazon Smile program. To use this option, visit www.smile.amazon.com to create an account and enter “VMDAEC Education Scholarship Foundation” as the name of the charitable organization. Questions about donations and the application process should be directed to Nina Jacobs, Manager of Administrative Services, at njacobs@vmdaec.com or 804-968-4084.

Founded in 1944, VMDAEC is the trade association for Central Virginia Electric Cooperative and the 14 other not-for-profit electric distribution cooperatives serving the Mid-Atlantic region. It is based in Glen Allen, Va., and provides safety and employee training, governmental relations and legislative and communications services, including the publishing of Cooperative Living magazine, for its member co-ops.

Headquartered in Lovingston, Central Virginia Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric-distribution utility serving over 36,000 meters in 14 counties across central Virginia. For more information, visit www.mycvec.com.