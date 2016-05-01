P.E. Co. Public Schools prepare for Homecoming Week

Prince Edward County Public Schools are preparing for an exciting homecoming week, October 9-13. On Tuesday, October 10th at 6PM we will have a Powder Puff Football Game. Admission will be $3 and concessions will be available. On Thursday, October 12th we will have a parade and pep rally beginning at 1:30pm. On Friday we will have a tailgate in our Junior Parking lot beginning at 5:00pm. Football gates will open at 6:00pm with kick off at 7:00pm. Throughout the week students will also participate in themed spirit days, hallway decorating and other internal homecoming activities. Students, alumni, their families and the community are all welcome to join us for a fantastic Homecoming week.