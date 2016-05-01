SANDY RIVER RESERVOIR BOAT RAMP TEMPORARILY CLOSED

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA. – The boat ramp at Sandy River Reservoir will be temporarily closed beginning Monday, October 2, 2017 and is anticipated to remain closed through mid-November, 2017 for a ramp pier replacement project. The pedestrian fishing pier, canoe launch, parking lot and bank fishing access at Sandy River Reservoir will remain open during this time. To access Sandy River Reservoir, travel east on U.S. 460 from Farmville, turn south on Route 640 (Monroe Church Road), then take the first left on Route 792 (Reservoir Road) and follow this road straight to the parking lot.

While boating access at Sandy River Reservoir is temporarily closed, an alternate fishing opportunity is Briery Creek Lake, also located in Prince Edward County. Briery Creek Lake is an 845-acre lake that is owned by the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and is within the Briery Creek Wildlife Management Area. Briery Creek Lake can be reached from Farmville by taking U.S. 15 south approximately seven miles to either Route 790 (Briery Lake Road) or Route 701 (Landing Road).

For more information on fishing at Sandy River Reservoir or Briery Creek Lake, please contact the Virginia’s Heartland Regional Visitor Center at 434-392-1482 or the web site of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries at www.dgif.virginia.gov.

