The Prince Edward County mosque in the 300 block of North South Street has been targeted by vandals. The discovery was made Wednesday morning. Grafitti was written in large black letters that contained an expletive starting with the letter F, followed by the words God and Allah. The Herald asked police if they believed the incident was meant as a hate crime, in which they responded only that it is under investigation. If you know anything about who did this, call Farmville Police at 392-2127.