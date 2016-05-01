David Wax Museum at HSC

On Wednesday, October 4, David Wax Museum will play at Hampden-Sydney College as part of the American Acoustic Music Series.

David Wax Museum is a folk and roots rock band whose style is labeled “Mexo-Americana” for their fuse of traditional Mexican folk with indie rock and American roots. TIME said the band has “virtuosic musical skill and virtuous harmonies.” They have toured with The Avett Brothers, Carolina Chocolate Drops, and Josh Ritter to name a few.

The band will perform an intimate concert, free and open to the public, in the Tiger Inn of the Brown Student Center. David Wax Museum’s concert will start at 7:30pm and is sponsored by the Fine Arts Department and the American Acoustic Music Series.

