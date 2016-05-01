Farmville Kiwanis Decides To Disband; Donates $12K For Farmville Playground

Grove Street Park in Farmville will soon get new playground equipment thanks to a 12-thousand dollar donation from the Farmville Area Kiwanis Club. But the donation is bittersweet because the charitable and philanthropic group has decided to disband due to a lack of membership. A news release from the group says that membership and participation has declined continuously in the last few years, so Treasurer Patty Vance says the tough decision was made to disband. The group has also donated money recently to the Women’s Clb of Farmville and the Farmville Jaycees. The Kiwanis Club was formed in 2009 with the primary focus of serving children in Prince Edward and Buckingham Counties.