ESPN ANALYST ADRIAN BRANCH TO HOST 2017 LWU BASKETBALL TIPOFF

FARMVILLE, Va. – ESPN college basketball analyst Adrian Branch will serve as the master of ceremonies and keynote speaker at the upcoming fourth edition of the Longwood Basketball Season Tip-Off Reception, Longwood men’s basketball head coach Jayson Gee announced Tuesday.

Branch, who starred at the University of Maryland from 1982-85 and is now in his 10th year as an on-air analyst for ESPN, will guest host Longwood’s annual basketball gala, which takes place before the program’s on-court debut at Lancer Madness on Nov. 1. The hour-long tip-off reception will begin at 6 p.m. in The Nance Room in Dorrill Dining Hall on Longwood’s campus.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Adrian to Farmville for our annual season tip-off reception,” said Gee, who first instituted the Longwood Basketball Tip-Off Reception in 2014. “This event has grown tremendously each year, and getting a nationally renowned basketball personality like Adrian to step in as our guest host moves it forward even more.”

Admission to the reception event is free and includes a dinner program with additional addresses from Gee and members of the men’s basketball team, the debut of a special inside access video highlighting the program’s offseason training, and a meet-and-greet with Longwood’s players and staff. Shortly after its conclusion, Longwood’s men’s and women’s basketball programs will take the court in Willett Hall for the annual Lancer Madness preseason event.

To register for the tip-off reception, contact assistant coach Cody Anderson at (434) 395-2733 or andersonca@longwood.edu. RSVPs are necessary to reserve seats at the dinner.

Branch’s involvement will highlight the fourth installment of the Longwood Basketball Tip-Off Reception, which has seen its attendance grow from 60 guests in its first year to 200 at last year’s dinner. Branch will be the first guest speaker at the program.

“In recent years, some of the top programs in the country are bringing in high-profile broadcasters like Adrian to speak at their Midnight Madness activities, and we’re fortunate to be able to bring Adrian to campus to help us kick off our season,” Gee said. “In addition to the reception, Adrian will have time to spend with our players, staff and the Longwood community, and we’re excited for people to hear the message he’ll share.”

Branch was a two-time All-ACC selection at Maryland and went on to play four seasons in the NBA as part of a 10-year career in professional basketball. He won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 1987 and also played alongside the late Longwood legend Jerome Kersey on the 1988-89 Portland Trailblazers squad.

Also named an Atlantic Coast Conference Legend in 2004, Branch retired from professional basketball in 1995 to begin his career as a broadcaster and motivational speaker. He began his on-air career at WUSA-TV in Washington, D.C., and worked his way up the ranks to become the television color analyst for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats – now Hornets – in 2004. He joined the ESPN college basketball broadcast team in 2007 as an analyst.

In addition to his connection with Kersey, the namesake of Longwood’s home court, Branch is also tied to the university through assistant coach Dr. Ron Bradley, who was on staff at Maryland during all four years of Branch’s college career. During that time, Branch averaged 16.4 points per game, which was the third-highest mark in school history at the time, and led the Terps to the Sweet 16 in 1984 and 1985.

“There’s nothing like the start of college basketball,” Branch said. “The anticipation, hope, and expectation of a new year never gets old. I think Longwood will be must-see TV with coach Gee and his veteran staff, rowdy home court and inspired players going to new heights of success. Get your seats early, as this should be one heck of a ride.”

Following the tip-off reception and Lancer Madness, Longwood officially opens the season on Nov. 11 when they host mid-major powerhouse Stephen F. Austin in Willett Hall. That game will be the first of a program-record 16 home games in 2017-18 and the beginning of three consecutive home games to start the season.

Longwood will attack that schedule with a roster that features three starters and 11 returning letterwinners from last year’s team. Among that group is the veteran backcourt duo of redshirt junior Isaiah Walton – the team’s top returning scorer, rebounder and rebounder – and redshirt senior B.K. Ashe, a two-time All-NEC transfer from Mount St. Mary’s.

