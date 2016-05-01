SEPTEMBER FARMVILLE CHAMBER MEETING FEATURES PERFORMING ARTS

Whether you want to laugh, cry, think or play along; the play’s the thing in Farmville. Upcoming performances include Macbeth, “Shrek The Musical”, “Lord of The Flies” and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show”.

Local Theater groups presented to a full house at the monthly Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch held on Monday, September 11. In attendance, were 110 chamber and community members that heard from four of the area’s theater groups, while enjoying a meal at The Woodland’s Community Center.

Shirley Hagan of Hampden-Sydney College Theatre promoted their upcoming events held at the college. Hagan disclosed one of the upcoming shows will be Lord of the Flies. Hagan reiterated that all showings are free and open to the public.

Ken Arpino and Dustin Williams of Wolfbane Productions spoke about the growth their production has seen within the last couple years and has continued to grow. Wolfbane Productions is based out of Appomattox, Va. and began in 2008 with a unique twist on the common theatre as it hosts an outdoor arena. This year the company will have a 23-week season of shows with anticipation for the 40-week season next year.

Artistic Director of Waterworks Players Dudley Sauve spoke about their current 40th year and how originally the site was based out of his garage and how far it has grown. Waterworks next show is the musical Shrek, slated to open on Thursday, Sept. 21.

Ronda Scarrow of Longwood University Theatre Department brought three students from the upcoming play, “Macbeth”, to promote their 6 show season. The three students were dressed in costume and talked about their personal experiences within the theatre program. In addition, the group passed out 6 tickets to the crowd for their upcoming show on Saturday, Oct. 28. The play opens on Oct. 27. Scarrow also disclosed that the theatre freshmen class is the largest thus far.

Executive Director Joy Stump shared upcoming events and announcements with the attendees. Operation Christmas Child donations will be taken in the upcoming few weeks in the Chamber of Commerce office. On Wednesday, Oct. 18, Third Street Brewing will host their grand opening at 6 p.m. Stump also told attendees there were sponsorship opportunities for the Holiday House Tours and the Chamber’s Annual Awards and the New Year’s Eve Eve Event. For more information, please contact the Chamber of Commerce office.

The next Chamber of Commerce member meeting is on Oct. 9 at 11:45 a.m. at The Woodland. Senator Mark Peake will speak