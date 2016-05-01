VSP PLACE CHARGES IN AMHERST COUNTY SHOOTING

The investigation remains ongoing into the two shootings that occurred in Amherst County Saturday night (Sept. 22, 2017). At the request of the Amherst County Sheriff, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office is investigating the shooting of an Amherst County Sheriff’s Deputy and the subsequent officer-involved shooting that occurred during a traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office in Amherst County at approximately 11:30 p.m.

According to a press release by the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, “During the course of the stop a passenger in that vehicle produced a handgun and shot one deputy striking them in the head. Another deputy returned fire striking the suspect.”

Late Saturday, Virginia State Police charged the passenger, Trevor D. Ewers, 22, of Monroe, Va., with one count of malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer, one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Ewers is still being treated at Lynchburg General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

