Two Charged In HSC Student’s Death

Two men have been charged in connection with the March death of a Hampden-Sydney College student. At the direction of the Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney, 22 year-old Nicholas F. Chase, of Wilmington, N.C., and 21 year-old James D. Ingersoll, of Crozet, Va., were each charged last week by State Police with one misdemeanor count of purchasing alcoholic beverages for underage individuals. At the request of Hampden-Sydney Police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office initiated an investigation into the March 25, 2017, unattended death of 19 year-old H. Carter Cole, of Jeffersonton, Va. Cole was discovered deceased in his dorm room. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy. The charges stem from a “movie night” event hosted by a fraternity for its members. Chase and Ingersoll allegedly purchased the alcohol for the event, which Cole attended.