Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash in Campbell County. According to a statement from VSP, the crash occurred at about 2 p.m. on Sunday in the 600 block of Jennings Road, which is northeast of Brookneal. A 1964 Plymouth two-door sedan was traveling north on Jennings Road when it ran off the left side the road and struck a tree. The driver, 41 year-old Jeremy W. Stephenson, of Moneta, Va., died at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.