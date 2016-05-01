Southside SPCA announces reopening of thrift store

The Southside SPCA is pleased to announce the reopening of its Tail

Waggers Thrift Store in Keysville. A Grand Reopening Celebration

will be held on the first day of business, Sunday, October 1, from noon

to 4 PM.

The thrift store, located at 439 Railroad Avenue, has been completely

renovated and expanded to more than 5000 square feet. The main

showroom, which is open, airy, and bright, will feature clothing ($1 per

item, $3 for a bag, suits and gowns priced individually). Tucked in

front of the historic building’s bay windows is a cozy book nook with

hundreds of titles ($1 hardbacks, 25¢ paperpacks). The bedding

section offers sheets and blankets, and the pet corner has leashes,

collars, beds, dishes, costumes, clothing, and food.

And that’s just the main showroom! The rest of the store offers

furniture, merchandise for every holiday, household goods (dishes,

small appliances, garden supplies, etc.), beautiful pictures, baskets,

wreaths, and so much more. If you are a Christmas decorator, you

cannot miss the holiday section – shelves and shelves of wonderful

options!

The thrift store is run entirely by volunteers. Its only expenses are

rent and utilities. Every other dollar goes directly to the Southside

SPCA!