Southside SPCA announces reopening of thrift store
The Southside SPCA is pleased to announce the reopening of its Tail
Waggers Thrift Store in Keysville. A Grand Reopening Celebration
will be held on the first day of business, Sunday, October 1, from noon
to 4 PM.
The thrift store, located at 439 Railroad Avenue, has been completely
renovated and expanded to more than 5000 square feet. The main
showroom, which is open, airy, and bright, will feature clothing ($1 per
item, $3 for a bag, suits and gowns priced individually). Tucked in
front of the historic building’s bay windows is a cozy book nook with
hundreds of titles ($1 hardbacks, 25¢ paperpacks). The bedding
section offers sheets and blankets, and the pet corner has leashes,
collars, beds, dishes, costumes, clothing, and food.
And that’s just the main showroom! The rest of the store offers
furniture, merchandise for every holiday, household goods (dishes,
small appliances, garden supplies, etc.), beautiful pictures, baskets,
wreaths, and so much more. If you are a Christmas decorator, you
cannot miss the holiday section – shelves and shelves of wonderful
options!
The thrift store is run entirely by volunteers. Its only expenses are
rent and utilities. Every other dollar goes directly to the Southside
SPCA!
