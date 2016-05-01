TWO CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH DEATH OF HSC STUDENT

Two men have been charged in connection with the March 2017 death of a Hampden-Sydney College student. At the direction of the Prince Edward County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Nicholas F. Chase, 22, of Wilmington, N.C., and James D. Ingersoll, 21, of Crozet, Va., were each charged Sept. 15, 2017, by State Police with one misdemeanor count of purchasing alcoholic beverages for underage individuals (Code of VA 4.1-306).

At the request of Hampden-Sydney Police, the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office initiated an investigation into the March 25, 2017, unattended death of H. Carter Cole, 19, of Jeffersonton, Va. The student was discovered deceased in his dorm room. His remains were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination and autopsy.

The charges stem from a “movie night” event hosted by a fraternity for its members. Chase and Ingersoll allegedly purchased the alcohol for the event, which Cole attended.

STORY CONTRIBUTED BY:

Corinne N. Geller

Public Relations Director

VSP