Harris Creek Bridge To Be Replaced On Route 651

A traffic alert for you. The Harris Creek bridge on Route 651 in Prince Edward County will close on October 10th in order to be replaced. The closure is expected to last about a month. VDOT says the steel beams on the bridge have severe corrosion and there are also issues with the timber substructure. The bridge has been determined to be structurally deficient, but in a statement, VDOT Spokesperson Paula Jones says “structurally deficient” does not imply that the bridge is likely to collapse or that it is unsafe. It means that the bridge must be monitored, inspected, and maintained, she says. The bridge replacement will cost about $225,000. The new structure will carry two lanes of traffic. The current bridge is only one lane.