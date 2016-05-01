TWO AUTOMATED EXTERNAL DEFIBRILLATORS DONATED TO PECPS

Part of the Farmville Fire Department Auxiliary’s mission is to support the Farmville Fire Department in everything it does from fundraising to running calls. A secondary part of their mission is to support the community and offer assistance where needed. Some recent projects that the Auxiliary participated in include donating to victims of house fires, assisting the “Back the Blue” fundraising movement, and giving to their own department with rehab supplies such as cooling neck bands and misting fans to keep the firefighters of Prince Edward County from overheating while working. This year the Farmville Fire Department Auxiliary added Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) to their list of organizations in which they could serve. The Auxiliary generously donated two AEDs to the Prince Edward Public School System to help ensure the safety of all students and staff.

“We are grateful for community partners like the Farmville Fire Department Auxiliary. The members of the Auxiliary were beaming with pride as they handed over the necessary lifesaving equipment to our staff at the Elementary School.” Jennifer Kinne, Spokesperson for Prince Edward County Public Schools.