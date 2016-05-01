Farmville PD Asks For Help In Solving Armed Robbery

We begin on the crime beat, where Farmville Police are asking for some help in solving an armed robbery. It happened at BB&T on South Main Street just before 11pm on September 11th. A statement from Farmville Police says the victim told them that he was making the night deposit at the bank when a man approached on foot, showed a small handgun, and took the deposit bag. The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a dark hoodie. The victim was not injured. Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. C.W. Moss at (434) 392-2109, or the Farmville Emergency Communications Center at (434) 392-3332.