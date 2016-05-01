Jenkins to represent Lockett District

On September 18, 2017 the Prince Edward County School Board held a Special Called Meeting to elect a replacement Board member for the Lockett District. Previously the seat was held by Dr. Chapman H. Frazier, who resigned due to medical concerns and possible conflicts regarding his new position as the Professor in Residence for Prince Edward County through James Madison University.

At the September 18th meeting and by unanimous vote, Mr. General Jenkins was selected to serve on the Prince Edward County School Board and represent the Lockett District of Prince Edward County. The temporary term is expected to begin immediately and last until a successor is elected and qualified. At this time, the Prince Edward County School Board has submitted a petition requesting this position be included in the November 2018 general election.

Mr. Jenkins is a life-long resident of the Lockett District and a graduate of Hampden Sydney College where he majored in history and minored in rhetoric. He is the current President of Jenkins Blue and Gray, LLC in Rice, VA which has been family owned and operated for over 60 years. He is an active member of the Rice Volunteer Fire Department and holds the position of Treasurer.

The Prince Edward County School Board is pleased to welcome Mr. Jenkins to the Board and believes his knowledge and experiences will be an asset to the division. “We were very impressed with the quality of candidates that applied for the position of School Board Member for the Lockett District. After a thorough and thoughtful interview process, we selected General Jenkins. We welcome him and expect that he will join our group seamlessly.” Stated Chairman Honeycutt.