PECHS STUDENTS ATTEND VA. SECTION OF AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

Three students from Prince Edward County High School attended the September meeting of the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society Friday evening on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University. The students, Kait Hosmer, Ian Lower, and Connor Stimpert, are members of the Chemistry Olympiad team that won both the Team Award and the School Award in the large school category on the second year Chemistry Olympiad exam. The Chemistry Olympiad competition is sponsored locally by the Virginia Section of the American Chemical Society and is organized by Dr. Ann Sullivan of Reynolds Community College. At the meeting, Dr. Sullivan presented Prince Edward high school’s chemistry teacher, Dr. Gary Lutz, with plaques for the awards which will be displayed at the high school. The feature activity of the evening was a lecture given by Dr. Kelling J. Donald a Theoretical Chemist and Assistant Professor at the University of Richmond. Dr. Donald’s topic was “Hard Act: Structure Predictions for Extended Solids from Their Basic Chemical Units”. Dr. Lutz said “The talk was great because it was given at a level that was very appropriate for advanced high school students. Even though the topic was highly technical, the lecture was given in a way that made the material easy to understand.” Dr. Lutz went on to say “I think attending the lecture was a fantastic opportunity for the students to experience science at the next level.” Dr. Lutz is grateful to Ms. McQuaige-Hicks, interim principal at Prince Edward County high school, for supporting his request to take the students to the meeting.