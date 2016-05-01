APPOMATOX PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO CONDUCT EMERGENCY RESPONSE DRILL

Appomattox County Public Schools, partnering with the Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM), Appomattox Public Safety, and mutual aid partners, will conduct an emergency response drill on October 9, 2017. The drill will take place during the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. and will involve a large amount of law enforcement, fire and emergency medical service personnel, registered volunteers, and equipment.

The majority of the full scale training exercise will take place at Appomattox Elementary School located on Lee Grant Avenue. During the drill, residents and motorists in the area may see emergency response vehicles and personnel moving around the school. You may hear shouting, simulated gunfire and vehicle sirens in the vicinity of the school building. Law enforcement personnel will limit access to the school campus on October 9 between the hours of 7:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. This exercise is being conducted during a student holiday and teacher workday.

This training exercise allows emergency responders, county staff, and regional partners to fine tune the school division’s emergency response and recovery plans. The training exercise itself is no cause for alarm and residents are encouraged to go about their daily routines. Parents in the area are encouraged to explain what is taking place in an age appropriate manner to their children to lessen the chance that they will be frightened should they witness any of the exercise.

Anyone living in the impacted area may direct their questions or concerns to Appomattox County Public Schools, Matthew Wallin, School Psychologist, at (434) 352-8251 or Bobby Wingfield, Appomattox County Public Safety Director, at (434) 352-3950.

Contributed by:

Dorinda G. Grasty, Ed. D.

Superintendent

Appomattox County Public Schools