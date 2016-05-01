P.E.Co. Partial Accredited

On Wednesday, September 13, the Virginia Department of Education released accreditation ratings for Virginia’s 1,823 public schools for the 2017-2018 school year. Prince Edward County Public Schools had one school designated as Partially Accredited: Warned School-Pass Rate while the accreditation rating for two other schools will be determined later this fall by the Virginia State Board of Education. Prince Edward County High School was Partially Accredited: Warned School-Pass Rate after the school’s math scores fell below the 70% benchmark required for accreditation. Prince Edward County Middle School and Prince Edward County Elementary School are seeking the status of Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School. Both schools failed to meet the 75% benchmark in English. Under Virginia’s current accountability regulations, a school that has not earned full accreditation for three consecutive years — and fails to meet state standards for a fourth consecutive year — can apply for a rating of Partially Accredited: Reconstituted School if the local school board agrees to reconstitute the school’s leadership, staff, governance or student population.

A reconstituted school can retain this rating for up to three years if it is making acceptable progress. This is the fifth consecutive year that the elementary school has not met the English benchmark while the middle school did not meet the benchmark for the fourth consecutive year. Last year, Prince Edward County Elementary School was designated as a reconstituted school. The division hopes to receive notice of the accreditation status of each school in late October or early November. According to superintendent, Dr. Barbara Johnson, “Last year’s results created a sense of urgency throughout the division. The Prince Edward County Public Schools’ staff members are focused and working diligently on improving student outcomes. I am confident that we are on the right trajectory toward academic excellence.”