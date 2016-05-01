BURGLARY SUSPECTS ARRESTED

At approximately 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 30th, Farmville Police responded to Ayers Building and Supply Company at 710 North Main Street in reference to a reported burglary. The owner advised that the business had been burglarized and multiple firearms were stolen.

The Farmville Police Department worked closely with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and developed multiple suspects. A magistrate issued arrest warrants for Burglary and Grand Larceny for Brandon D. Jamerson, age 31, of Farmville, VA, Jessica D. Jamerson, age 37, of Farmville, and James A. Pryor Jr., age 23, of Farmville. Both Brandon Jamerson and Jessica Jamerson were taken into custody without incident and are currently being held without bond at the Piedmont Regional Jail. Police are actively searching for James A. Pryor Jr.

Anyone with further information regarding this crime or the whereabouts of James A. Pryor Jr, is urged to contact Detective Sergeant D. A. Ragland, of the Farmville Police Department, at (434) 392-9259.