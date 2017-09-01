POLICE SEEK WANTED SUSPECT, JAMES A. PRYOR, JR

Farmville Police are actively seeking the whereabouts for James Alexander Pryor Jr, age 23, of 502 Landon Street in Farmville. Pryor is wanted in connection with a burglary that occurred in the Town of Farmville on August 30, 2017.

Pryor is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about James Alexander Pryor Jr. should contact the Farmville Police Department at (434) 392-9259 or the Farmville Emergency Communication Center (434) 392-3332.