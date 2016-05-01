Prince Edward County Amends Fence Ordinance

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has unanimousyly voted to amend an ordinance regarding fences that apply to livestock in the county. The new rule stipulates that owners will be subject to hefty fines if their livestock stray onto a public highway, another public property or private premises of someone else. The fine is set at $250. The change in the rule now calls for a civil penalty instead of a criminal misdemeanor. The fine will still be at the discretion of a judge. Before, the dicretion fell upon county animal control officers whether or not to write a citation. Additionally, a judge ruled the county’s previous ordinance was unenforceable because it was not properly advertised within a specified time frame back in 2007.