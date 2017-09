Police are actively seeking the whereabouts of a Farmville man considered armed and dangerous…Jim O’Reilly…

The search is in connection with a burglary at Ayers Building and Supply Company on Main St in Farmville. Another Farmville man and woman were arrested during the incident. James Pryor Jr. is 23…black…6-1…210…with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about Pryor is asked to contact the Farmville Police Department.