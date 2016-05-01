The Crewe Junior Woman’s Club, along with the Aldersgate Sunday School Class of the Crewe United Methodist Church, is pleased to announce that preparations are underway for the 2017 Crewe-Burkeville Christmas Mother Program. This program is to provide help to those who may not be able to provide a Christmas to their families. The Aldersgate Sunday School Class has stated that they have experienced huge successes with the program each year. The Crewe Junior Woman’s Club coordinates with individuals and businesses, as well as the local schools, to ensure that those who have applied and been accepted into the program receive items that are needed for their children, as well as for the families. The Crewe-Burkeville Christmas Mother Program services families from all areas within Nottoway County and is once again requesting the community’s assistance with monetary donations, adoption of a family, or adoption of individuals. It is through the community’s generosity that these families are provided with clothing and gifts.

Eleanor Mustian of Crewe has been chosen as the 2017 Christmas Mother. She has worked with the program for many years and is a member of the Aldersgate Sunday School Class at the Crewe United Methodist Church which is the founding class of the Christmas Mother program.

Applications can be found at the Crewe and Burkeville Libraries and are to be mailed to Post Office Box 141, Crewe, Virginia 23930, and must be postmarked by October 24, 2017. If there are any questions please call Lynne Inge (434-298-1225).