Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to announce that all of its schools are fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education based on performance of students on Standards of Learning (SOL) assessments in English, math, science, and history during 2016-17.

For a school to earn full accreditation, students must achieve adjusted pass rates of at least 75 percent in English and at least 70 percent on assessments in math, science, and history. High schools must also meet a benchmark for graduation and completion. Accreditation ratings may also reflect an average of achievement over several years.

Appomattox County Public Schools is one of 65 school divisions, out of 132 total divisions in Virginia, to have all schools fully accredited. Appomattox County Public Schools is proud to have all schools fully accredited for the third consecutive year in a row.

Having all schools fully accredited for the third year is a shining reflection of the daily dedication of all teachers and staff of Appomattox County Public Schools to our students.