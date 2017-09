The Farmville Police Department, in conjunction with the Virginia Department of Health and Safekids.org, is holding a child safety seat check on September 23, 2017. This event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the municipal parking lot on South Street. The event is free and open to the public. Officers will be available to check child safety seats to ensure that they are installed properly. Anyone who transports a child under age eight is invited to attend.