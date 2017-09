A fire on Callaway Lane in Farmville on Monday gutted a vacant trailer. Firefighters from Farmville, Hampden Sydney, and Prospect responded to the alarm just after 11am on Monday, according to Volunteer Chief Dean Farmer. Fire crews were on the scene within a couple minutes of getting the call and reported that flames were coming from under the single wide structure. The all clear was given with 20 minutes. No word on what started the fire and there were no injuries.