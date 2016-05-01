Septic Smart Week is September 18th through 22nd Throughout Virginia

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is joining with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in recognizing September 18-22, 2017 as SepticSmart Week throughout Virginia. SepticSmart Week is an annual outreach initiative to remind homeowners and communities on the importance of maintaining their onsite sewage disposal systems (septic systems). VDH estimates there are one million homes served by onsite sewage systems in Virginia. In the Piedmont Health District which contains Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway, and Prince Edward Counties, the majority of homes are on septic systems.

Failure to maintain and service a home’s septic system can lead to system back-ups and overflows; which can result in costly repairs, polluted local waterways and risks to public health and the environment. There is NO good time for your septic system to fail. Be SepticSmart!

Homeowners can do their part by following these tips from the Health Department:

 Homeowners should have their system inspected every 3 years by a licensed contractor and have their tank pumped when necessary, generally every 3 to 5 years.

 Avoid pouring fats, oils, grease, and solids down the drain, which can clog a system’s pipes and damage the drainfield.

 Ask guests to only put things in the drain or toilet that belong there. Coffee grounds, dental floss, disposable diapers and wipes, cigarette butts and cat litter can all clog and potentially damage septic systems.

 Be water efficient and spread out water use. Consider fixing plumbing leaks and installing faucet aerators and water-efficient products. Spread out laundry and dishwasher loads throughout the day. Too much water at once can overload a system.

 Remind guests not to park or drive on a system’s drain field, where the vehicle’s weight could damage buried pipes or disrupt underground flow.

 If you use a well for your water supply, have your water tested annually.

For general information, please visit the following websites:

www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-health/septicsmart-week-2017/

www.epa.gov/septic/septicsmart-week

For information on the location of your home’s septic system or questions; please contact your local County Health Department