The Equifax hack steals 143 million peoples financial records…now come the copycat scammers in the chaos, on voice or text. Wallet Hub’s Jill Gonzalez tells what they are looking for…(gonzalez 08)…Getting credit monitoring and suppressing fraudulent info in your records can also safeguard your wallet…I’m Jim O’Reilly…