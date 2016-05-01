SENATOR MARK PEAKE JOINED THE PEC SCHOOL BOARD FOR LUNCHEON

Farmville, Virginia- September 7, 2017 | Senator Mark Peake, District 22, extended an invitation to the Board to meet and discuss some of the division’s goals and challenges. The Prince Edward County Public School Board was delighted to host Senator Peake for a School Board Luncheon on Wednesday, September 6, 2017. Topics discussed included: the history of Prince Edward County, hiring, funding, Standards of Learning(SOL) metrics, homeschooling standards, and much needed capital improvements. During the Luncheon school board member Beulah Womack asked Peake: “The biggest question is how can you help us?” Peake responded with “My general philosophy is leave it local. The best way we can help is to stay out of your way and let you make your decisions; let you decide how you want to spend the money; let you hire people, and focus on your curriculum- that is my philosophy.” Peake also stated that he was in favor of “No unfunded mandates”.